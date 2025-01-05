Al-Nassr Coach Reveals Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Insane Training Routine
Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli has spoken about Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo's insane work ethic and training regime.
The Portugal captain has been going strong despite being 39. Ronaldo's training routine and care for his body are among the reasons behind his incredible longevity.
Pioli has now revealed that Ronaldo is always early in training. Speaking to Gazzetta, the Al-Nassr boss said:
If I arrive half an hour early for training, he’s 25 minutes early. He’s always the first on the bus. A perfectionist who demands a lot from himself and others. He lives the team, helps, advises. Sometimes, I let him speak to the players. I can’t consider him like the others. But he’s intelligent, respects roles.- Stefano Pioli
Pioli has previously managed Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his AC Milan stint. Comparing the Swede to Cristiano Ronaldo, the current Al-Nassr boss said:
Yes, but they have different characters. Ibra was impetuous with a dominant personality. Cristiano is a legend, he’s global, he’s enormous… He has a thousand official goals in mind. He’ll make them. He’s not far off.- Stefano Pioli
Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has so far scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 19 appearances for Al-Nassr this season.
The Knights of Najd, though, find themselves in the fourth spot of the Saudi Pro League table. They have 25 points from 13 matches, trailing league leaders Al-Ittihad by a massive 11 points.
Pioli's side will kick off their 2025 on January 9. They will play Al-Akhdoud in an SPL home clash.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Georgina Rodriguez And Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrate New Years Eve [Photos]
Cristiano Ronaldo Adds Another Individual Award To His Massive Collection
Cristiano Ronaldo Talks Life In Saudi Arabia, Growth Of Saudi Pro League
Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid Preview: Predicted Lineup, Team News, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream