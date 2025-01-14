Al-Nassr Offer Cristiano Ronaldo Jaw-Dropping Salary As Contract Renewal Details Are Revealed
Stunning details of Cristiano Ronaldo's contract negotiations with Al-Nassr have come to light. The Portuguese superstar's current deal with the Saudi Pro League club is set to expire this summer.
There has been no official word from Ronaldo or Al-Nassr regarding a potential contract renewal. However, journalist Ben Jacobs has shared reported eye-watering details of the proposal that the Knights of Najd have put to the table.
Al-Nassr are reportedly offering Cristiano Ronaldo a salary of over 3.5 million USD per week. Apart from that, he will also receive performance related bonuses and other perks.
As per Jacobs, talks regarding Ronaldo's potential renewal are progressing positively. The Portugal captain is also set to become the ambassador of Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
The player also intends to continue in Saudi Arabia. He wants to be in contention to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and believes playing in the SPL could help him stay in peak condition.
The SPL is also looking to renew their international broadcasting rights. Jacobs noted that the league's officials believe renewing Ronaldo, even if it's for a year, is crucial.
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. He has since been the face of the Saudi Pro League and his arrival has significantly boosted the league's star power.
Players like Karim Benzema, Neymar, and more have joined the league in recent seasons. Him potentially staying for another year could see the SPL's popularity continue to grow. Ronaldo's contract situation is certainly worth keeping an eye on.
