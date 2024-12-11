Cristiano Ronaldo And Teammates Receive $160k Cars Thanks To New Al-Nassr Sponsorship
Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo has received a special gift from his current club Al-Nassr after the Saudi Pro League side signed a new agreement with German car manufacturer BMW.
BMW have working relationships with several high-profile clubs across world football, including Los Blancos. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, have a solid relationship with Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, which happens to be BMW's official importer in the Middle-East.
They have now signed a new lucrative agreement with the club, which will run until 2027. As part of the deal, players are often gifted luxurious cars like BMW i5, i7, and XM. The players are also provided those cars with unique license plates. The Portuguese superstar was recently seen posing with his new vehicle as the Knights of Najd posted a photo on social media, writing:
Luxury meets football stars. Al Nassr players behind the wheel of their BMWs – where excellence is a way of life.- Al-Nassr
Since his move to Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has become a torch-bearer of football in Saudi Arabia. Despite being 39, the Portuguese forward has continued churning out goals for his club. He has so far scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 19 appearances this season. In 83 appearances for the Saudi Pro League club, Ronaldo has scored 74 goals and provided 18 assists.
Due to Cristiano Ronaldo's presence, Al-Nassr have received interest from several top companies across the globe for sponsorships and endorsements. The recent deal with BMW is a testament to the attention the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been able to bring to Al-Nassr.
