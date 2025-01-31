Cristiano Ronaldo Comments On Real Madrid Return And Reflects On His Time At The Club
Cristiano Ronaldo remains arguably the greatest player in Real Madrid's history. He joined the club in 2009 and won 17 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles before leaving for Juventus in 2018.
He left the club as the all-time record goalscorer, netting an exceptional 450 goals in only 438 appearances. Ronaldo also managed 131 assists.
The Portuguese icon has now revealed that he enjoyed the best phase of his career in the Spanish capital, and has claimed that he could potentially return to the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo recently sat down for an interview with Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre. While the full interview is yet to be released, a sneak peek was released on Ronaldo's YouTube channel. When asked about a potential return to Los Blancos, Ronaldo said:
Maybe after ending my career, something can happen.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Further reflecting on his stint in the Spanish capital, he said:
My period at Real Madrid is the happiest for me in terms of football.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo spent time at Juventus after leaving Real Madrid. He then had a hot and cold stay at Manchester United before joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr on December 31, 2022.
The soon-to-be 40-year-old has kept up his goalscoring accolades for Al-Nassr and found the back of the net in their most recent game against Al-Raed on January 30.
Ronaldo has scored 21 goals and provided four assists in 24 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr this season. He has scored 15 goals in 17 SPL appearances and is currently the league's top scorer.
