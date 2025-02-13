Cristiano Ronaldo Earned Staggering Amount To Top Sportico Highest-Paid Athletes In 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way as Sportico has released the highest paid athletes' list for 2024. Five footballers have made the top 10, including Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema and current number 9 Kylian Mbappe.
Ronaldo bags a massive salary with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. He has bagged a massive 260 million USD in 2024, making him the top earner in any sport. Ronaldo is miles clear of second-placed Steph Curry. The NBA superstar bagged 153.8 million USD.
Boxer Tyson Fury earned 147 million USD last year. Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is fourth on the list, making 135 million USD.
NBA superstar LeBron James is fifth on the list, making 133.2 million USD last year. Current Santos superstar Neymar is in the sixth spot. He bagged a spectacular amount while playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The Brazilian pocketed 133 million USD.
Boxer Oleksandr Usyk is next on the list, making 122 million USD last year. Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema, who plays for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad, is eighth. The Frenchman made 116 million USD in 2024.
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe is ninth, with his earnings from PSG and Real Madrid last year. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner earned 110 million USD in 2024. Spanish golfer Jon Rahm concludes the top 10 with a total earning of 105.8 million USD last year. Five footballers, two NBA superstars, two Boxers, and one golfer have made the top ten.
