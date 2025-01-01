Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Heartfelt Social Media Message On Mother’s Birthday

Apratim Banerjee

Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a heartfelt message to his mother on her birthday.

Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, turned 70 on December 31, 2024. She has always been a rock beside Ronaldo, helping the Portuguese superstar become what he is today.

The Al-Nassr and Portugal captain has always expressed his gratitude to his mom. On her 70th birthday, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted on Instagram:

Happy birthday, Mom! Thank you for inspiring me every day and for your unconditional support. I love you!

Cristiano Ronaldo lost his father in 2005 due to liver failure. The former Manchester United winger hadn't yet turned 20.

While he lost his father at such a young age, Ronaldo always had the support of his mother. He once revealed the sacrifices his mother made to help him reach his career goals. Ronaldo said (via Unique Times):

My mother reared me up by sacrificing her life for me. She went to bed hungry to feed me. We had no money. She worked 7 days a week and worked nights as a cleaner to buy me a pair of football boots so I could play. My whole Success is dedicated to her. And as long as she lives, she will always have everything I can give her. She is my sanctuary and my greatest gift.

The recent post on Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram also shows a nostalgic throwback photo. A young Ronaldo, donning a Sporting CP kit, could be seen standing beside his mom.

The other photo is recent, as the Portuguese ace is seen wearing an Al-Nassr kit.

