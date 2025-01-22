Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts On Social Media After Brace
Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted on social media after his performance during Al-Nassr's recent Saudi Pro League game against Al-Khaleej.
The Knights of Najd managed a 3-1 away win with Ronaldo bagging a brace in the match. He has now scored 919 career goals, the most in the history of football.
His goals came in the 65th and 90+8th minutes of the match. Sultan Al-Ghannam scored another for Stefano Pioli's side to secure all three points for them.
Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are now third in the Saudi Pro League table with 32 points from 16 matches. They trail league leaders Al-Hilal by 11 points.
Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to upload a collage of photos following his match-winning performance. The Portuguese superstar captioned the post, writing:
Good win today ⚽️⚽️ Let’s go, @alnassr!
Partner Georgina Rodriguez reacted as well, leaving a a crown emoji in the comments.
Ronaldo has now scored 19 goals and provided three assists in 22 appearances across competitions this season. He has 13 SPL goals in 15 appearances and is the league's top scorer. The 39-year-old also has two assists to his name.
Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are set to return to action on January 26, against Al-Fateh in a home clash. Real Madrid legend Ronaldo's good form is a big plus for Al-Nassr.
New contract
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to pen a massive new contract with Al-Nassr, with his current one set to expire at the end of the season. The contract could reportedly pay him $18 million a month.
