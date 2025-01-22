Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to renew his contract with Al-Nassr until June 2026 and will earn an annual salary of $220M. 🤯



This will see him earn:



• $18M a month

• $4.2M a week

• $602K a day

• $25K an hour



