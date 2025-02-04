Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals How Florentino Perez Treated Him During Real Madrid Departure
Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player in Real Madrid history. The forward played for the club between 2009 and 2018, leaving as the all-time top scorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances.
In 2018, Ronaldo shockingly decided to join Serie A giants Juventus, ending his glorious time at Real Madrid.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now shared details about him leaving the club for Juve. Speaking to Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre, Ronaldo claimed that club president Florentino Perez didn't treat him well during that phase.
Yes, it exhausted me because Perez had agreed that I would leave but then he did not treat me well, and I could not back down because I gave Juventus my word and Perez wanted to come back, it was a long story.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo also reflected on his time at Los Blancos and claimed he used to be hard on himself if he played badly or missed a chance. The legendary forward said:
When I was at Real Madrid, I remember that when I missed a chance or a penalty, I would get really angry with myself. I didn't allow myself to make mistakes. I would go to bed without eating dinner and talk to myself, wondering why I shot to the right or why not to the left. I do not regret that I was that person.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has always been the ultimate professional, and his words in the recent interview show the effort he put into reaching the pinnacle.
