Cristiano Ronaldo Savages Former Real Madrid Teammate Who Called Him Out In Interview
Cristiano Ronaldo has provided a savage response to former Real Madrid teammate Rafael van der Vaart. The Dutchman recently made some NSFW comments on the Portuguese superstar and called him 'selfish'. Ronaldo is known for his exceptional work ethic, one of the key factors that has kept the Portuguese atop his game for a long time.
Van der Vaart, when speaking on the matter, implied that he never saw Ronaldo's penis. The former Dutch midfielder also called out the Portugal captain as 'selfish', claiming he wasn't happy if the team won but he didn't score. Van der Vaart said on talkSPORT's This LineUp show:
He never left his house! I always say as a joke, Ronaldo is the only player that I never saw his willy! He was the first one on the training [pitch]! And the last one who went.- Rafael van der Vaart
He further added:
Ronaldo was so unbelievably selfish, if we won 6-0 and he did not score, he was not happy. When we lose but he scored twice, it'd be alright!- Rafael van der Vaart
Cristiano Ronaldo has now responded to Van der Vaart's comments through social media. On a post from Maisfutebol, the 39-year-old commented on Instagram:
Who is that guy?- Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael van der Vaart played a season together at Real Madrid in 2009-10. It was Ronaldo's first campaign in the Spanish capital. They shared the pitch 21 times as teammates. Van der Vaart joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2010-11. Ronaldo, meanwhile, played for Real Madrid until 2018, before joining Serie A giants Juventus.
