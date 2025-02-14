Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Throwback Photo With Georgina Rodriguez On Valentine’s Day
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are among the most celebrated couples worldwide. They have been together since 2016. and share two children.
Their activities on social media are followed closely by millions of fans. The latest post from Ronaldo is a special Valentine's Day photo with long-term girlfriend Rodriguez.
MORE: Who Is Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend? All About Georgina Rodriguez
The Portuguese superstar posted a throwback photo of himself and Rodriguez looking much younger.
Ronaldo's caption on the photo read:
My one and only Valentine. Always.
The exact timeline of the photo can't be determined. However, Rodriguez left a comment under the post, writing:
My great love.- Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's Real Madrid spell. They have since settled in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr.
The pair are co-parents to five children. Georgina Rodriguez is the biological mother of two of those children.
Ronaldo recently turned 40 but has regularly scored goals for club and country. In 27 appearances across competitions this season, he has bagged 24 goals and four assists.
Ronaldo leads the Saudi Pro League scoring chart this season. He has 16 goals and three assists in 19 league appearances.
Al-Nassr, however, is not very well positioned in the Saudi Pro League title race. They are third in the standings with 44 points from 20 matches, trailing league leaders Al-Ittihad by five points. The Knights of Najd have played one game more than Al-Ittihad.
