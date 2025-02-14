Real Madrid CF ON SI

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Throwback Photo With Georgina Rodriguez On Valentine’s Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares Valentine's day throwback photo with Georgina Rodriguez.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / LaPresse

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are among the most celebrated couples worldwide. They have been together since 2016. and share two children.

Their activities on social media are followed closely by millions of fans. The latest post from Ronaldo is a special Valentine's Day photo with long-term girlfriend Rodriguez.

MORE: Who Is Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend? All About Georgina Rodriguez

The Portuguese superstar posted a throwback photo of himself and Rodriguez looking much younger.

Ronaldo's caption on the photo read:

My one and only Valentine. Always.

The exact timeline of the photo can't be determined. However, Rodriguez left a comment under the post, writing:

My great love.

Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's Real Madrid spell. They have since settled in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr.

The pair are co-parents to five children. Georgina Rodriguez is the biological mother of two of those children.

Ronaldo recently turned 40 but has regularly scored goals for club and country. In 27 appearances across competitions this season, he has bagged 24 goals and four assists.

Ronaldo leads the Saudi Pro League scoring chart this season. He has 16 goals and three assists in 19 league appearances.

Al-Nassr, however, is not very well positioned in the Saudi Pro League title race. They are third in the standings with 44 points from 20 matches, trailing league leaders Al-Ittihad by five points. The Knights of Najd have played one game more than Al-Ittihad.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Raphael Varane Reveals 'Mad' Reason Behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s Longevity

Cristiano Ronaldo Earned Staggering Amount To Top Highest-Paid Athletes List

Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid Star Explains The Major Reason Why He Rejected Arsenal At 16

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

Home/Legends