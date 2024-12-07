Fabrizio Romano Drops Big Update On Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo’s Future
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dropped massive news on Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Al-Nassr.
The Portuguese superstar will be out of contract with the Saudi Pro League club at the end of the season. There have been reports linking Ronaldo with an exit. Al-Hilal have been rumored as the surprise next destination for the 39-year-old, while Turkish club Fenerbahce's name have also been brought up.
Romano, though, has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is holding talks with Al-Nassr regarding extending his deal. He claimed that the conversation on the matter is ongoing and dismissed the rumors linking the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to Al-Hilal.
Romano also clarified that Jose Mourinho has already downplayed reports linking Ronaldo to Fenerbahce. Romano said on his YouTube channel:
There’s something to clarify on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract at the end of the season with Al-Nassr. My understanding is that he’s still speaking with Al-Nassr to extend his contract. The conversation is ongoing. The reports of Ronaldo joining Al-Hilal – the most successful Saudi Pro League side – are not true. The full focus for Cristiano is the Al-Nassr project. Of course there needs to be new players to reinforce the squad – this has to be part of the plan for them in 2025 – and this is the case. Links to Fenerbahce are being played down by Jose Mourinho, but that’s the reality. They’ve never made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo.- Fabrizio Romano
Watch Fabrizio Romano talk about Cristiano Ronaldo's future:
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. He has so far scored 74 goals and provided 18 assists in 83 appearances for the SPL giants. Ronaldo has started firing on all cylinders this season as well, scoring 16 goals and providing three assists in 19 appearances.
