Former Barcelona Star Names Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo As Free Kick Idol
Former Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay has named Cristiano Ronaldo as his free-kick idol.
The former Real Madrid superstar is one of the greatest free-kick takers to have ever lived. While his conversion rate has slowed down in recent years, Ronaldo has scored some unforgettable free-kicks in his legendary career.
Depay, on the other hand, is considered as a dead ball specialist. The Dutch attacker, who currently plays for Brazilian club Corinthians, recently scored a stunning goal against Bahia. Speaking to the media after his team's 3-0 win, Depay revealed how Ronaldo, Neymar, and Juninho have inspired him throughout his career. He said:
In the past, it was Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored a lot of goals, and I trained a lot in that type of free kick. Now, I don't train as much and I went a long time without scoring many free kicks. But I would say Cristiano Ronaldo. I would say Juninho [Pernambucano], but we don't have a good relationship, so I don't mention him. Neymar takes beautiful free kicks, with more control. I think those guys. But, in the past, it was Cristiano Ronaldo, when he made those balls that died [makes the hand signal of the ball that falls after the barrier].- Memphis Depay
See Memphis' goal at the 1:10 mark.
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 64 free-kick goals for club and country during his career. During the earlier days of his career, Ronaldo made the knuckleball technique famous, which often left goalkeepers bamboozled. The Real Madrid legend has lost a bit of edge in recent years but can still produce moments of magic on occasions from the free-kick spot.
Memphis Depay, meanwhile, has played for clubs like PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Olympique Lyon, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Corinthians in his career. He made 42 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists. Depay boasts an impressive record for the Dutch national team, scoring 46 goals and providing 32 assists in 98 appearances.
Recommended
Rafael van der Vaart Puts ‘Fantastic’ Real Madrid Legend Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Dream Five-A-Side Team
Former Real Madrid Star Calls Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Unbelievably Selfish'
Kylian Mbappe Takes "Full Responsibility" For Penalty Miss In Real Madrid's La Liga Defeat To Athletic Club