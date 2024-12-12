Former Manchester United Teammate Backs Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo To Play Deep Into His 40's
Mikael Silvestre has backed his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to play deep into his 40s.
Silvestre reckons the Real Madrid icon will end up scoring 1,000 goals in his professional career and is confident that Ronaldo can become the first player in football history to achieve that extraordinary feat.
Silvestre hailed the Portuguese superstar's mindset, claiming the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can do anything he puts his mind into. Speaking to Boyle Sports, the Frenchman said:
Cristiano Ronaldo will reach 1,000 goals and it will be an incredible achievement. For someone to start their career as a winger and then score more goals than Pele is outstanding, I do believe he will score his 1,000th goal because when he puts his mind to something he achieves it.- Mikael Silvestre
Silvestre further added:
He plays every minute in the Saudi league and scores both from penalties and from open play, he is one of the top performers and I don’t see any downgrade in his performances. He is at a level which I think he can remain at for a long time, I think he will play deep into his 40s and break the 1,000 goal barrier and it will be an amazing achievement.- Mikael Silvestre
Cristiano Ronaldo is going strong despite being 39. He is currently the leading goalscorer in the history of men's football, racking up 916 goals. He has been performing well for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr this season, scoring 16 goals and providing three assists in 19 appearances. It's worth noting that 450 of Ronaldo's 916 career goals came when playing for Real Madrid.
Recommended
Cristiano Ronaldo And Teammates Receive $160k Cars Thanks To New Al-Nassr Sponsorship
Real Madrid Confirms Arda Guler Is Not For Sale Amid Bayer Leverkusen Rumors