Former Real Madrid Star Rafael van der Vaart Gives NSFW Explanation On Cristiano Ronaldo's Work Ethic
Former Real Madrid star Rafael van der Vaart has given a NSFW explanation on Cristiano Ronaldo's work ethic.
Van der Vaart played alongside the Portuguese superstar at the Spanish capital for a season.When putting his thoughts on the table, Van der Vaart made the entire studio chuckle. Speaking on talkSPORT's 'The LineUp' show, the Dutch midfielder said:
He never left his house! I always say as a joke, Ronaldo is the only player that I never saw his willy! He was the first one on the training [pitch]! And the last one who went.- Rafael van der Vaart
Van der Vaart, however, raved about Cristiano Ronaldo's physique and pointed out that the Portuguese superstar was ahead of his time. He further reflected on how rigrously Ronaldo worked in the gym to take care of himself. Speaking on the same, he said:
First of all his body, wow! A machine. He was a little bit ahead of his time, players now are the same. But his training in the gym, food, sleep. For him that was more important than training extra hard.- Rafael van der Vaart
Watch Rafael van der Vaart speak about Cristiano Ronaldo:
Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to ever lace a pair of boots. One of the key reasons behind his success is the Portuguese superstar's insane work ethic. Ronaldo has taken magnificent care of his body over the years and that has been paying dividends. Despite being 39, Ronaldo continues to be a handful to be deal with in front of the goal.
