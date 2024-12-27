Gary Neville Chooses The Better Teammate Between Real Madrid Icons Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham
Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has gone on record about who the better teammate is between David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Both Beckham and Ronaldo are Real Madrid icons. However, prior to their move to Santiago Bernabeu, both became world famous at Manchester United.
Two of the biggest superstars in football history, both Beckham and Ronaldo established themselves among the best players in the Premier League. Neville, however, has picked Beckham over Ronaldo as the better teammate.
Explaining his choice, the former full-back said on Sky Sports:
Well I never saw Ronaldo, Beckham was better to play with because he actually played with you. Ronaldo, that was one of the things about him, he was never in front of you. The odd time he was, you could make quite a lot of dummy runs around the back of him. He was a great individual who could play all across the front line. I think obviously the partnership with Beckham was something that was special.- Gary Neville
Neville, however, hailed Ronaldo for what he did at Manchester United during his first spell, saying:
But Ronaldo at two or three years at Old Trafford was absolutely incredible.- Gary Neville
David Beckham made 392 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 85 goals and providing 121 assists. He then joined Real Madrid and played 159 games, scoring 20 times and providing 51 assists.
Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, made 346 appearances for Manchester United across two spells, scoring 145 goals and providing 64 assists. For Real Madrid, he played 438 matches, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists.
