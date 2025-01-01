Georgina Rodriguez And Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrate New Years Eve [Photos]
Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted celebrating New Years Eve with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.
The Portuguese superstar hasn't posted anything New Year related, but he did make a post on December 31, dedicated to his mother on her 70th birthday.
Rodriguez, however, showcased her and the family's new year activities on her Instagram account. In one photo she's seen wearing a white dress lounging on what appears to be a yacht.
In another, she's posed alongside Ronaldo as both of them watched the fireworks in Dubai. There are also images of her kids and jewelry in her post.
The Argentine-born influencer wrote on Instagram:
Here’s to a 2025 full of light, love and health for all.- Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016. They met while Ronaldo still played for Real Madrid.
While they are co-parents to five children and Rodriguez is the biological mother of two, the pair haven't officially tied the knot.
Cristiano Ronaldo, however, stirred speculation that he might be married recently. During the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, he addressed Georgina Rodriguez as his wife, saying:
It’s a big pleasure to win this trophy. My oldest son is here, my wife [Georgina] is here.- Cristiano Ronaldo
There's no official word from the Ronaldo camp on the matter. Given his popularity, such news would likely have broken social and digital media.
