Jose Mourinho Finally Addresses Reports Linking Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Fenerbahce
Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has finally addressed reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce. The Portuguese superstar, who currently plays for Al-Nassr, has been stunningly linked with a move to the Turkish league. Mourinho, though, has completely downplayed the claims.
He addressed the matter with a light-hearted joke. Mourinho also confirmed that the news is complettely baseless. Speaking in a recent press conference, the Portuguese manager said (via GOATTWorld on X):
Cristiano might come to Istanbul to eat because it's right in the middle of the road between Saudi Arabia and Portugal. Or maybe he'll take his private jet and come see his old friend Jose Mourinho where we can eat at my hotel.- Jose Mourinho
He further added:
As for those who say he will play for Fenerbahce, they either do not know what they are writing or are happy with the ridiculous news they are spreading.- Jose Mourinho
Cristiano Ronaldo's track record under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid
Jose Mourinho took charge of Real Madrid a year after Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club in 2010. Ronaldo played 164 games under his compatriot, racking up an exceptional 168 goals and providing 49 assists. Real Madrid won the Copa del Rey in 2010-11, the La Liga in 2011-12, and Supercopa de Espana in 2012-13. However, they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in all of those seasons.
Mourinho left at the end of the 2012-13 season and re-joined Chelsea while Carlo Ancelotti took charge of Los Blancos.
Recommended
Nani Recalls When Cristiano Ronaldo Confirmed His Desire To Leave Manchester United For Real Madrid
Marco Materazzi Offers To Settle Feud With Real Madrid Legend Zinedine Zidane 18 Years After Infamous Headbutt
Real Madrid Exploring Possibility of Bringing Back Club Legend in January