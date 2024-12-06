Karim Benzema Reacts After Win Against Former Real Madrid Teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League
Former Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema came up against each other in the Saudi Pro League. Two SPL giants, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, locked horns in an important league game. Benzema's Al-Ittihad emerged victorious with a 2-1 win. Benzema opened the scoring for Al-Ittihad in the 55th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo equalized for Al-Nassr two minutes later (57').
Al-Ittihad, however, clinched a late win through Steven Bergwijn's goal (90+1'). Benzema and Ronaldo's reunion took over social media as photos and videos from the interaction emerged. Benzema reacted to the meet, telling the media after the match:
It's good to see Cristiano again. We've come a long way together. We played 9 years at Madrid, scored goals, and won trophies.- Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid together back in 2009. Between 2013 and 2018, they formed one of the most fearsome trios in European football alongside Gareth Bale, affectionately called the 'BBC'. Their tenure as teammates ended in 2018 when Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus. The pair shared the pitch 342 times and combined in 76 goals. They won multiple trophies together, including four UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles.
Benzema left Real Madrid in 2023, completing a blockbuster move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad. The move came after that of Cristiano Ronaldo's free transfer to Al-Nassr, which gave the Saudi Pro League an unprecedented spotlight. The two former teammates are currently rivals in the SPL but still share a tremendous amount of mutual respect, as was evident from their interaction.
Recommended
Girona vs Real Madrid Preview: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream
Cristiano Ronaldo Savages Former Real Madrid Teammate Who Called Him Out In Interview
Former Barcelona Star Names Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo As Free Kick Idol