Manchester United Legend Backs Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo to Still Score 20 Goals in the Premier League
Manchester United legend Andy Cole has backed Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo, saying he could still score 20 goals in the Premier League.
Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and has been churning out impressive numbers for the SPL club since his transfer. Cole raved about Ronaldo's work ethic, attitude, and other aspects and claimed that any youngster should look up to the Portuguese legend as a role model.
Cole further added that a professional like Ronaldo still possesses the ability to score 20 goals a season. Speaking to Cardplayer.com, Cole said:
Cristiano Ronaldo is so special. He has an unbelievable work rate, attitude, everything is just absolutely phenomenal. I have nothing but admiration for him. I really do, Any young kid who is aspiring to be a professional football player shouldn't look any further than him. Please don't look any further than him because he is everything young kids should be aspiring to get to the top.- Andy Cole
He added:
That level of work rate, consistency and wanting to improve season on season. He is the ultimate professional and if kids don’t want to be like him as a footballer then they should retire already. Would he still score 20 goals in the Premier League? Definitely. He'll always score goals because he has that quality. He's just a monster, an absolute phenomenon.- Andy Cole
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 18 Premier League goals in 30 appearances for Manchester United during the 2021-22 season. He left the club in the middle of the 2022-23 season and joined Al-Nassr. Since his move to the Saudi club, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged 74 goals and 18 assists in 83 appearances.
Recommended
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Matchday Squad Announced, Kylian Mbappe Out
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Patrice Evra Claims Real Madrid Hero Cristiano Ronaldo Never Wanted To Join Arsenal