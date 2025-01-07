Real Madrid CF ON SI

Neymar Defends Cristiano Ronaldo’s Stance That Saudi Pro League Is Better Than Ligue 1

Neymar has defended Cristiano Ronaldo's claims about the Saudi Pro Legue and Ligue 1.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / LaPresse

Neymar has defended Cristiano Ronaldo's stance that the Saudi Pro League has a better level than Ligue 1.

Both superstars currently play in the SPL with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and Neymar at Al-Hilal.

Last month, Real Madrid icon Ronaldo stirred the pot at the Globe Soccer Awards, claiming that the SPL has a better level than the French league. He faced criticism from many for his comments.

Neymar, though, agrees with the notion. Speaking to CNN Sport, the Brazilian said:

Today, I think it is [stronger]. The level of the Saudi Pro League is increasing and, from what I see, it’s better than Ligue 1. Ligue 1 has its positives. The league is very strong. I played in it, so I know this well.

Neymar

He added:

Today (though), the players in the Saudi Pro League are better. Saudi Arabia has surprised me in a positive way. The people, the country, the cities, the culture. I think it’s a country that’s continually growing. It will also host the World Cup in 2034, which I think will be incredible.

Neymar

Neymar had an extended stint in the Ligue 1 with PSG. He joined the Saudi Pro League in 2023 as a wave of stars moved to the SPL following Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr.

Neymar, however, has played only seven matches for Al-Hilal since his transfer. The Brazilian has bagged one goal and three assists so far. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is in the final months of his Al-Nassr contract. He is yet to announce a decision on his future.

Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

