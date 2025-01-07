Neymar Defends Cristiano Ronaldo’s Stance That Saudi Pro League Is Better Than Ligue 1
Neymar has defended Cristiano Ronaldo's stance that the Saudi Pro League has a better level than Ligue 1.
Both superstars currently play in the SPL with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and Neymar at Al-Hilal.
Last month, Real Madrid icon Ronaldo stirred the pot at the Globe Soccer Awards, claiming that the SPL has a better level than the French league. He faced criticism from many for his comments.
Neymar, though, agrees with the notion. Speaking to CNN Sport, the Brazilian said:
Today, I think it is [stronger]. The level of the Saudi Pro League is increasing and, from what I see, it’s better than Ligue 1. Ligue 1 has its positives. The league is very strong. I played in it, so I know this well.- Neymar
He added:
Today (though), the players in the Saudi Pro League are better. Saudi Arabia has surprised me in a positive way. The people, the country, the cities, the culture. I think it’s a country that’s continually growing. It will also host the World Cup in 2034, which I think will be incredible.- Neymar
Neymar had an extended stint in the Ligue 1 with PSG. He joined the Saudi Pro League in 2023 as a wave of stars moved to the SPL following Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr.
Neymar, however, has played only seven matches for Al-Hilal since his transfer. The Brazilian has bagged one goal and three assists so far. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is in the final months of his Al-Nassr contract. He is yet to announce a decision on his future.
