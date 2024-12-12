Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Saudi Arabia Will Host 'Best Ever' FIFA World Cup In 2034
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo believes the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia will be the "best ever."
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was officially confirmed to host the 2034 tournament at the Extraordinary FIFA Congress meeting on December 11. It will be the second time the World Cup has been held in the Middle East following the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Following the announcement, Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi team Al-Nassr, posted a video on social media discussing the nation being awarded the World Cup.
"2034 will be the best World Cup ever. It's amazing. The infrastructures, the stadiums, the conditions for the fans, and everything. And after what I see, I'm more convinced that 2034 will be the best World Cup ever."- Cristiano Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia has ambitious plans for the 2034 World Cup, including the construction of 11 cutting-edge stadiums and the development of an entirely new city.
The games will be played across five cities in Saudi Arabia: Abha, Jeddah, Khobar, Neom, and Riyadh.
Notably, the stadium being constructed in the new city of Neom will be over 300 meters above the ground. Access will only be possible via high-speed lifts and driverless vehicles. Neom is part of the nation's controversial 'The Line' project, an innovative urban development initiative.
The dates for the 2034 World Cup remain unconfirmed. However, due to the extreme summer heat in Saudi Arabia, the tournament is expected to be held in winter, similar to the schedule in Qatar.
