Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Subtly Trolls Elon Musk
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo subtly trolled Elon Musk on social media after the American business tycoon sent a congratulatory message.
Ronaldo recently scored a brace in Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League win against Al-Gharafa (3-1) on Monday, November 25. He then uploaded a social media post, where Musk left a comment.
The Portuguese superstar, who scored a header (46') and an eye-catching second (64'), celebrated the win on X (formerly Twitter). Musk congratulated Ronaldo for his performance, prompting a response from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He wrote:
@elonmusk … Glad your eyes have time for good “soccer”.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are currently third in Group B of the AFC Champions League. They have 13 points from five matches and trail Al-Ahli by two points, who are atop the standings. Al-Nassr's city rivals Al-Hilal are second and both the Riyadh sides are tied on points.
Cristiano Ronaldo's season with Al-Nassr so far
Cristiano Ronaldo endured a slow start of his 2024-25 campaign with Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, is slowly returning to form. He has already scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 17 appearances for the Knights of Najd this season. Ronaldo has scored seven and laid out two assists in 10 Saudi Pro League games.
He has scored four goals in as many AFC Champions League games. Ronaldo has scored twice and provided an assist in two Saudi Super Cup games. The 39-year-old continues producing the numbers despite his age.
