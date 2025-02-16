Real Madrid Legend Karim Benzema Reflects On Golden Boot Rivalry With Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema spent nine seasons as teammates at Real Madrid. They were attacking partners and along with Gareth Bale, formed the famous 'BBC' trio.
Ronaldo is Los Blancos' all-time top scorer with 450 goals with Benzema in second place with 354 goals. The two legends, however, are currently in the Saudi Pro League.
Benzema is playing for Jeddah-based side Al-Ittihad while Ronaldo is at Riyadh-based Al-Nassr. Ronaldo and Benzema are the two leading goalscorers in the SPL this season.
Karim Benzema has scored 15 league goals for Al-Ittihad in 17 appearances this season. Cristiano Ronaldo has 16 league goals for Al-Nassr in 19 matches. The top scorer race is heating up between the two Real Madrid legends.
Benzema has now shared his take on the matter. The Frenchman is not worried about the race with Ronaldo and has claimed that he only aspires to help his team out. Speaking to the Saudi Pro League's official media, Benzema said:
I want to say something: me, I'm not this guy to think to the score goals, score goals. It’s good to be there with Cristiano but, for me, the more important, it's to win the game. So, if I can score more goals for my team, I'm happy.
Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot last season after scoring a league record 35 goals in 31 appearances.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema played a total 342 games as teammates for Real Madrid. They combined in 76 goals for the club and won multiple trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles.
