Retired Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos Wins Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated Germany
Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kross retired from soccer five months ago, but he is still picking up awards. This time, the German scooped the Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated Germany.
The award honors sportsmanship and outstanding achievements. Kroos is the first award winner. For the second time, he will appear on the cover of SI Germany.
Toni Kroos Reveals it Was the Perfect Time to Retire
Toni Kroos is one of the greatest German players in history, so it's no surprise that he received the award. He won multiple trophies during his time at Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and the German national team and has several individual achievements.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated Germany, Kroos mentioned his time at Real Madrid and his retirement decision.
"Fortunately, I managed to find the perfect time to stop at Real Madrid - just as I always imagined."
- Toni Kroos
Kroos retired from club soccer as a La Liga and UEFA Champions League winner at the end of the 2023/24 season. His last professional soccer game was in Euro 2024, when Germany lost 2-1 to Spain in the quarter-finals.
Most players struggle to find the right time to retire, looking to go out on a high; despite falling short at the international level, he did that at the club level with Real Madrid.
Recommended
Toni Kroos Gives Clever Response As Jurgen Klopp Questions Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos’ Character
Gareth Bale Backs Real Madrid To Win La Liga And UCL Titles This Year, Kylian Mbappe To Win Ballon d'Or Next Year
Revealed: Real Madrid's Opponents For The FIFA Club World Cup 2025