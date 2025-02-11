Sergio Ramos Reacts To Possibility Of Facing Lionel Messi in Concacaf
Although they're now in different leagues, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi might have one last chance to face off again, bringing back memories of their iconic El Clasico battles between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Ramos joined CF Monterrey on a one-year contract and was officially unveiled on Sunday. On Monday, the veteran defender spoke with Multimedios Deportes, and one question he answered was about possibly matching up against Messi and Inter Miami in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
"I think it's always a great opportunity and creates a lot of excitement to face the best players," Ramos told the Mexican media outlet. "Leo [Messi] is one of them, and now he's in the MLS, but that gives us the chance to meet in the future."
"We just need to take it one step at a time and see what happens. I’m not sure if it will happen, but we won’t have any issues facing Miami. They have players like Jordi Alba, [Sergio] Busquets, and [Luis] Suarez, so it would be great. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get there."
Inter Miami and Monterrey are on the same side of the knockout bracket for the Champions Cup and the only way the two sides could meet is in the semifinals.
Rayados are currently up 2-0 on Forge FC heading into Tuesday's second-leg match at Estadio BBVA. Messi and Co. will begin their Champions Cup journey on February 18 for the first-leg match against Sporting KC.
If Inter Miami and Monterrey meet, it will be the second year in a row these two clubs have faced off in Concacaf, having previously met in the 2024 quarterfinals.
Monterrey came out victorious in last year's tie, defeating Inter Miami 5-2 on aggregate with Messi missing the first leg and playing the return contest in Mexico.
Should Messi and Ramos face again, it should make for an interesting tie, but after being teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, perhaps the animosity will be toned down a level.
