Social Media Head Reveals Modest Amount Paid To Cristiano Ronaldo For Sponsored Posts In Decade-Old Deal
Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person across social media platforms and has over a billion followers across all platforms.
The Portuguese legend boasts an exceptional 647 million followers on Instagram. He has recently started a YouTube channel and its popularity has skyrocketed.
Using his social media following, Ronaldo often promotes various brands, striking lucrative deals with renowned companies. Whoop, Herbalife, UFL, and more are some of the companies he currently works with.
Cristiano Ronaldo often receives substantial sums from companies to promote their products through his social media accounts, and about a decade ago, he partnered with an app called Sport Lobster.
Harry Hugo, the former head of Sport Lobster, revealed that the company paid Ronaldo approximately $300,000 USD for the year-long deal. While it's still a significant amount of money, it pales in comparison to what Ronaldo commands for a social media post today.
Recalling the deal, Hugo told Rising Ballers:
We were the first guys to be a digital-only deal with Cristiano Ronaldo for a quarter of a million pounds. That was for the year, for a third of his social media output. So we're talking like nearly 30-40 posts that are dedicated to Sport Lobster, dedicated with a link to download and that cost a quarter of a million quid. It costs a million quid for him to turn up to a TV photoshoot and now it costs a million quid for him to post on anything. So it was an unbelievable deal. It got to a point where every time he posted it would generate us like two thousand downloads. He had a hundred million followers.- Harry Hugo
