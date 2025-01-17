Zlatan Ibrahimovic Fires Back At Cristiano Ronaldo For Comments About Ligue 1 And Saudi Pro League
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's comments that the Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1.
Real Madrid legend Ronaldo joined SPL club Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. The league has since gotten better in quality with players like Neymar, Karim Benzema, and more joining.
Ronaldo recently said at the Globe Soccer Awards that the Saudi Pro League has a better standard than the Ligue 1 with Neymar also agreeing to the notion.
Ibrahimovic, though, has shut down the stance, arguing that the Ligue 1 are among the top three European leagues. The Swedish legend recently said:
There is nothing to answer - you can't debate something when there is no evidence for one side. PSG is one of the great clubs of Europe in a very good league. Maybe only Spain and England can for sure say they are a superior league. I can't even reply to a suggestion that the Saudi League is superior - I wont even waste my time.- Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic spent a major part of his career playing for PSG in Ligue 1. He scored 156 goals in 180 appearances for the Parisians and is one of their greatest players ever in history.
Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has never played in Ligue 1. However, he has been in the Saudi Pro League for a significant amount of time now. In 84 appearances for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has scored 75 goals and provided 18 assists. His comments about the Saudi Pro League and Ligue 1 have become a point of discussion recently.
