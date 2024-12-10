Atalanta 2-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham Score In Win
Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr found the back of the net as Real Madrid managed a 3-2 win in their latest UEFA Champions League away game against Atalanta. The win marked Los Blancos' third in six matches.
While Atalanta put up a worthy fight, it wasn't enough for them to grab a positive result. Mbappe opened the scoring for Los Blancos (10') before Charles De Ketelaere (45' P) made it all square.
Vinicius Jr (56') and Jude Bellingham (59') scored in quick succession to make it 3-1. Ademola Lookman managed to reduce the deficit (65') but it turned out to be a consolation for the Serie A club. Here we take a look at the player ratings for Real Madrid from the game.
Thibaut Courtois- 8: A solid performance from the Belgian shot-stopper as he made seven saves, including three from his penalty area.
Lucas Vazquez- 6.5: Vazquez won six ground duels and made three clearances. However, he was vulnerable in possession, losing the ball a total of ten times against Atalanta.
Aurelien Tchouameni- 6.5: Tchouameni made five clearances and one interception against Atalanta. He also completed 55 of his 56 attempted passes during the game.
Antonio Rudiger- 6.5: Rudiger made three tackles and also won three duels. However, with the team conceding two goals, it was not a great performance from the German defender.
Fran Garcia-7: Garcia made three interceptions and won a total of four duels against Atalanta. He also completed 22 of his 24 attempted passes.
Dani Ceballos- 7: Ceballos completed 48 of his 50 attempted passes. He also made four clearances during the 84 minutes that he was on the pitch for.
Fede Valverde- 6.5: Valverde completed 34 of his 38 attempted passes, including one key pass. He also completed two long balls and won two duels.
Brahim Diaz- 8: Diaz played 84 minutes against Atalanta and made a notable impact. He bagged one assist and completed 34 passes, including two key passes. Diaz also created two big chances and won eight ground duels.
Jude Bellingham- 8.5: Another showcase performance from the Englishman, who continues to reach new heights for Real Madrid. Bellingham scored once, completed 35 passes, including two key passes. He also won a total of nine duels over the course of the game.
Vinicius Jr- 8: The returning Brazilian immediately showcased his class, scoring once and providing an assist. Vinicius completed a total of 26 passes, including one key pass against Atalanta.
Kylian Mbappe- 7: Kylian Mbappe picked up an injury after only 36 minutes but had already gotten his name on the scoresheet before that. Mbappe also had three shots on target and completed ten passes.
Substitutes:
Rodrygo- 6
Raul Asencio- 6.5
Luka Modric- 6.5
Arda Guler- 6.5
