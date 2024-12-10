Carlo Ancelotti Provides Injury Update On Kylian Mbappe Following Atalanta vs Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti has shared a positive update on Kylian Mbappe's injury status following Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League game against Atalanta.
The Frenchman was taken off with an injury in the 36th minute of Los Blancos' 3-2 victory in Bergamo. Notably, Mbappe, who scored the opening goal in Real Madrid's win, managed to walk off the field with the club's medical staff.
During his post-match press conference, Real Madrid boss Ancelotti, quoted by Fabrizio Romano, provided an update on Mbappe.
"Kylian Mbappe's injury does not look serious. It's an overload."- Carlo Ancelotti
Meanwhile, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, per Madrid Xtra, offered further insight into Mbappe's issue and suggested that the French forward may have to sit out Los Blancos' next match against Rayo Vallecano on December 14.
"Mbappe felt the muscle contracting. It doesn't seem serious. We might lose him this weekend."- Thibaut Courtois
Despite being taken off during the first half, Mbappe made history in the match by scoring his 50th Champions League goal. Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham also scored in the win, as Real Madrid moved up to 18th in the 36-team league with nine points.
