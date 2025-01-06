Deportiva Minera 0-5 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Comfortably Advance To Copa Del Rey Last 16
Real Madrid comfortably booked their place in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 by defeating Deportiva Minera 5-0 at Estadio Municipal Cartagonova.
Carlo Ancelotti's team started the game on top, with Arda Guler and Endrick testing Fran Martinez within the opening three minutes. A couple of minutes later, Federico Valverde found the net with a thumping volley inside the area.
Eduardo Camavinga doubled Real Madrid's advantage in the 13th minute, getting on the end of Fran Garcia's cross into the area following some poor play by the home side.
A few minutes later, Deportiva Minera nearly stunned the visitors when Omar Perdomo's long-range attempt almost caught Andriy Lunin off his line.
Real Madrid continued to pile on the pressure, and in the 28th minute, Guler fired in their third goal of the match.
By the end of the first half, Ancelotti's side boasted 65% possession and 12 shots on target, three of which hit the back of the net. In contrast, Deportiva Minera failed to register any attempts on Lunin's goal.
Ancelotti brought off Valverde at halftime and replaced him with Dani Ceballos. In the 49th minute, Brahim Diaz had a chance to add a fourth for Los Blancos, but his left-footed effort went wide. Endrick was denied by Martinez a minute later.
Deportiva Minera registered their first attempt on target in the 54th minute, with Perdomo forcing a save from Lunin with a left-footed shot. Real Madrid promptly responded, as Luka Modric netted to bring the score to 4-0.
Real Madrid was still hungry for more, but Deportiva Minera goalkeeper Martinez, who put in a fine performance despite the scoreline, denied Guler and Endrick once again just after the hour mark.
Several substitutes followed for Los Blancos, with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Chema Andres, and Lucas Vazquez all introduced.
A fifth goal came in the 88th minute through Guler, who beat Martinez to score his second of the game. Los Blancos now advance to the next round of the Copa del Rey. The draw for the Round of 16 is set to take place on Wednesday.
Deportiva Minera: Fran Martinez, Mas, Monty, Molina, Heredero, Petcoff, Perdomo, Vera, Britos, Pipo, Ferron.
Subs: Algar, Baradji, Blaya, Cortado, Feli Martinez, Oliynyk, Pujante, Rodriguez, Arturo, Sanchis, De Diego.
Real Madrid: Lunin, Lorenzo Aguado, Asencio, Diego Aguado, Fran Garcia, Valverde, Camavinga, Modric, Guler, Endrick, Diaz.
Subs: Gonzalez, Andres, Bellingham, Ceballos, Gonzalo Garcia, Mbappe, Mendy, Mestre, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Tchouameni, Vazquez.
Goals: Valverde (5') Camavinga (13') Guler (28' 88') Modric (55')
Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas
