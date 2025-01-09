Key Real Madrid Player Out Of Today's Spanish Super Cup Semifinal Match
Real Madrid has been dealt a huge blow ahead of today's Spanish Super Cup semifinal game against Mallorca. The club has confirmed that Luka Modric will miss the match due to a viral illness.
The midfielder was named in Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup squad, with Modric traveling to Jeddah alongside his teammates on Tuesday. The Croatian also trained with the rest of the team in preparation for the Mallorca game.
It's currently unclear how long the 39-year-old will be out. Modric will now be monitored by Real Madrid's medical team.
On Monday, Modric played for 63 minutes in Real Madrid's dominant 5-0 win over Deportiva Minera in the Copa del Rey. The midfielder also found the back of the net in that game.
So far this season, Modric has played 27 matches for Los Blancos, accumulating 1,183 minutes on the pitch. He has scored two goals and provided four assists across all competitions.
Modric now joins Jesus Vallejo and long-term absentees Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal in the Real Madrid treatment room.
It's unclear if Modric was meant to play in today's match against Mallorca, and whether head coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to adjust his starting lineup as a result.
