Liverpool vs Real Madrid: UEFA Champions League Match Highlights As Los Blancos Get Blown Away At Anfield
Real Madrid suffered a devastating 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League group-stage game at Anfield.
Alexis Mac Allister scored the opener for the Reds in the 52nd minute of the match. The Argentine FIFA World Cup winner curated a fantastic move by himself before finding the back of the net with an expert finish.
Cody Gakpo sealed the fate of the game in the 76th minute with a perfect-headed finish. He found the back of the net after being found inside the penalty area from a well worked corner. Both sides missed a penalty each as Kylian Mbappe squandered the opportunity to level proceedings in the 61st minute. Caimohin Kelleher saved the Frenchman's effort.
Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, also missed his spot kick, putting his effort wide of the target in the 70th minute. Liverpool continued their perfect start to the UEFA Champions League campaign and have now won all of their five games.
As for Real Madrid, they are unexpectedly sluggish in the continental cup competition this season. Los Blancos have so far won two of their five matches, scoring only six points. They are 24th among the 36 teams at this point in time.
Watch the extended match highlights below.
Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: What's next for both teams?
Real Madrid return to action on Sunday, December 1, taking on fellow Madrid side Getafe in a La Liga home clash. Liverpool will also play on the same day as they host Manchester City in a blockbuster Premier League showdown. Both sides, though, enter the contest on polar opposites in terms of form due to the recent result.
