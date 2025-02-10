Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup For First-Leg Of Champions League Playoff Match
Real Madrid faces a familiar foe in the Champions League playoff on Tuesday, taking on Premier League champions Manchester City.
The first leg takes place at the Etihad, with fond memories from last season for Los Blancos. After the second leg of the quarter-final finished 1-1, the Spanish giants managed to win on Penalties, going on to win the competition.
The season before the 2024 win, Real Madrid lost to the Citizens over two legs in the semi-final, the same season the Premier League side won the competition.
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has had further injury setbacks to the defense. Stand-in right-back Lucas Vazquez is out, joining center-backs Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, who also picked up recent injuries.
In a key Champions League matchup, it means another game with a make-shift back four for Los Blancos.
Here is how Real Madrid could line up on Tuesday against Manchester City:
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - The Belgian goalkeeper has been in fine form and will need to be against a potent Manchester City offense.
RB: Federico Valverde - The latest injury to Lucas Vazquez means midfielder Valverde will step in at right-back, something he has done numerous times.
CB: Raul Asencio - The young Asencio has stepped up when needed during the injury crisis and is set to play in the biggest game of his short senior career.
CB: Aurelien Tchouameni - Another make-shift move has been playing the Frenchman at center-back, and he has played well in that position.
LB: Ferland Mendy - Mendy has been Ancelotti's Champions League left-back and should start against Manchester City.
CM: Dani Ceballos - One of the most in-form players in the Los Blancos shirt. His energy will be important over the two legs.
CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham loves these high-profile games, and you shouldn't be surprised to see him contribute to any goals for Real.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga - The Frenchman came on for the final 10 minutes of the Madrid Deby after a recent injury and could be good to start this game.
RW: Rodrygo - The Brazilian will have a big battle on the right, coming up against the talented Josko Gvardiol.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - Another goal in the Madrid Derby takes Mbappe to four goals in his last four games.
LW: Vinicius Jr. - Vini will face a position different from the usual Kyle Walker on Tuesday. He will fancy his chances against whoever he faces.
