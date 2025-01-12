Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona: Barca Win Spanish Super Cup For 15th Time In Thrilling El Clasico
A scintillating El Clasico ended with Barcelona beating Real Madrid 5-2 to win the Spanish Super Cup for the 15th time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Barcelona started brightly, with Lamine Yamal's excellent curling attempt forcing Thibaut Courtois into a top-class save. Moments later, Courtois made another impressive stop, denying a close-range header from an unmarked Raphina.
Despite the early pressure, Hansi Flick’s team were left to rue their early missed chances in the 5th minute when Kylian Mbappe skillfully burst into the box and slotted the ball past Wojciech Szczesny.
The game opened up after Mbappe’s goal, and Barcelona managed to reply in the 22nd minute through youngster Yamal, who glided his way into the Los Blancos area and expertly struck the ball into the bottom corner of the net.
Real Madrid immediately came close to getting their noses back in front, but Szczesny was alert to save Aurelien Tchouameni’s powerful header from a corner.
A few minutes after Ronald Araujo came on for the injured Inigo Martinez, Barca was awarded a penalty after Eduardo Camavinga caught Gavi’s upper leg with his studs inside the box. Robert Lewandowski confidently stepped up and put Barcelona ahead from the penalty spot.
In the 39th minute, Raphina made it 3-1 by cutting between Lucas Vazquez and Tchouameni and powerfully heading the ball past Courtois after receiving a long pass from Jules Kounde.
Flick’s team added a fourth goal deep into the nine minutes of first-half stoppage time. Barcelona launched a counterattack after winning the ball in midfield, resulting in Alejandro Balde finding the net.
MORE: Real Madrid Transfer News: Nuno Mendes, Andrei Ratiu, Aurelien Tchouameni & More - January 12, 2025
Shortly after Rodrygo squandered a glorious chance for Real Madrid following the interval, things went from bad to worse for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Raphina effortlessly broke into the Los Blancos penalty area and netted his second goal of the match.
An unexpected twist unfolded in the 56th minute when Szczesny was sent off for bringing down Mbappe on the edge of the box. The decision to dismiss the goalkeeper was made following a VAR check. Incredibly, Rodrygo fired in the subsequent free-kick.
Even with the advantage of facing 10 men, Real Madrid found it difficult to break through and create additional scoring opportunities. As the clock ticked down, Ancelotti's second-half changes had little effect.
In the end, Barcelona comfortably secured the Spanish Super Cup and recorded back-to-back victories in competitive matches against Real Madrid, netting a total of nine goals.
As it currently stands, Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to clash again on May 11 in a La Liga match.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Vazquez (c), Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.
Subs: Lunin, Alaba, Asencio, L. Aguado, Ceballos, Diaz, Endrick, F. Garcia, Gonzalez, Guler, Modric.
Goals: Mbappe (5') Rodrygo (60')
Barcelona: Szczesny, Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde, Gavi, Casado, Pedri, Yamal, Raphina (c), Lewandowski.
Subs: Astralaga, Pena, Araujo, Fort, E. Garcia, Lopez, Martin, Olmo, Torres, Victor, de Jong.
Goals: Yamal (22'), Lewandowski (36' pen), Raphinha (39' 48'), Balde (45'+10)
Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Following In The Footsteps Of Other Superstar Athletes With New Trademark Filing
France Legend Claims Attitude Change Helped Kylian Mbappe Turned His Real Madrid Career Around
Karim Benzema Speaks Out On Potential Real Madrid Return
Real Madrid Trophies: List Of Achievements Across All Competitions