Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Los Blancos Suffer Devstating Super Cup Loss
Real Madrid suffered a heavy defeat against Barcelona in the Super Cup Final on Sunday, January 12. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti's side early in the game (5').
However, things went downhill from there. Lamine Yama; (22'), Robert Lewandowski (36' P), Raphinha (39', 48'), and Alejandro Balde (45+10') gave Barcelona a handsome lead.
Wojciech Szczesny (56') was sent off in the second hald and Rodrygo pulled one back for Los Blancos (60'). A dramatic comeback, though, was not in store as the score remained 5-2 in La Blaugrana's favor.
Real Madrid have now suffered two back-to-back heavy losses against Barcelona as they were beaten 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga earlier in the season. Here we take a look at Los Merengues' player ratings against Barca.
Thibaut Courtois- 6.5: Courtois made three saves, two from inside the penalty area and also made one high claim. However, he was on the receiving end of five Barca goals.
Lucas Vazquez- 6: The veteran Vazquez had an off night. He completed only 20 passes before being replaced and was also dribbled past once.
Aurelien Tchouameni- 6: Tchouameni had a game to forget. He was dribbled past three times and completed only 27 passes. The Frenchman was also booked before being taken off.
Antonio Rudiger- 6: Much like the entire defense, the German centre-back had a poor outing. He lost possession six times and also lost multiple duels in what was a lackluster display.
Ferland Mendy- 6: Mendy failed to make any significant impact in the game. He could only complete 19 passes before Fran Garcia replaced him in the 75th minute.
Eduardo Camavinga- 6: Yet another underperforming Real Madrid star, Camavinga was taken off in the half-time mark. He completed only 12 passes and constantly lost duels in the midfield.
Fede Valverde- 6.5: Even the ever reliable Valverde couldn't come up with a good performance against Barcelona. He completed 32 passes but lost possession of the ball 13 times.
Vinicius Jr- 7: Vinicius had very limited contributions. He completed 11 passes, including two key passes and bagged an assist.
Jude Bellingham- 6.5: Real Madrid's man of the moment couldn't come up with anything magical. The Englishman completed 25 passes, including two key passes.
Rodrygo- 7: Rodrygo made some crucial contributions, including Real Madrid's second goal and four key passes. His efforts, though, went in vain.
Kylian Mbappe- 8.5: Arguably the only Real Madrid player who could take anything positive out of the match. Apart from scoring the opener, Mbappe created one big chance and completed eight dribbles.
Substitutes:
Dani Ceballos- 7
Raul Asencio- 7
Luka Modric- 7.5
Fran Garcia- 7
Brahim Diaz- 6.5
