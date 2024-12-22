Real Madrid 4-2 Sevilla: Player Ratings as Kylian Mbappe Scores Banger in La Liga Win
Real Madrid earned an impressive 4-2 La Liga home win against Sevilla on Sunday, December 22. Kylian Mbappe was among the goalscorers as the Frenchman scored a stunning long-range goal.
After Mbappe's opener (10'), Fede Valverde (20'), Rodrygo (34'), and Brahim Diaz (53') also got on the scoresheet. Isaac Romero (35') and Dodi Lukebakio (85') pulled two goals back for Sevilla, which turned out to be fruitless.
Real Madrid are now second in La Liga courtesy of their win, trailing leaders Atletico Madrid by a point. Carlo Ancelotti's side have 40 points from 18 matches. Here's the player ratings from the win against Sevilla.
Thibaut Courtois-6.5: The Belgian made two saves, one from inside his area. However, one of his errors led to a shot on goal.
Lucas Vazquez- 8: An impressive display from the veteran Vazquez. He made five tackles and three clearances. The full-back also bagged an assist during the game. Vazquez completed 11 duels as well.
Aurelien Tchouameni- 6.5: Not one of Tchouameni's best games. While he completed 79 passes and made some important contributions, the team conceded two goals.
Antonio Rudiger- 6.5: Much like Tchouameni, he was reliable on the ball, completing 72 passes. However, the German was the part of a defense that conceded two goals.
Eduardo Camavinga- 8: Camavinga bagged an assist, made two interceptions, one clearance, and seven tackles. A very reliable performance from the French youngster.
Fede Valverde- 8: Velverde scored a stunning goal during the game. The Uruguayan also completed 51 passes, including three key passes. He won three duels as well.
Dani Ceballos- 7: Ceballos completed 58 passes during the game. He won seven ground duels and won five tackles over the course of the game.
Rodrygo- 8.5: A spectacular display from the Brazilian attacker. He scored one, provided an assist, and completed 32 passes, including two key passes.
Jude Bellingham- 7: Bellingham completed 38 passes during the game against Sevilla, including one key pass. While it was not his best display of the season, the Englishman still out on an impressive display.
Brahim Diaz- 7.5: Diaz continues to impress in the chances he is getting. He scored one goal and completed 38 passes, including one key pass.
Kylian Mbappe- 9: A superb display from Real Madrid's superstar attacker. Mbappe scored one goal, provided an assist, and completed 29 passes with five of them being key passes.
Substitutes:
Arda Guler- 6.5
Luka Modric- 6.5
Raul Asencio- 6.5
