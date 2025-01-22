Real Madrid 5-1 RB Salzburg: Player Ratings as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo Score
Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo all found the back of the net as Real Madrid managed a 5-1 win against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on January 22.
Rodrygo bagged a first half brace (23', 34') before Kylian Mbappe joined the party (48'). Vinicius Jr then scored twice (55', 77') to earn a commanding win for Los Blancos. Mads Bidstrup's 85th minute strike was only a consolation for Salzburg.
Real Madrid now have 12 points from their seven UCL games, winning four of them. Here are the player ratings for Carlo Ancelotti's side from their latest outing against Salzburg.
Thibaut Courtois- 7: Courtois made two saves, one from inside the penalty area. He also completed 31 passes during the game against Salzburg.
Fede Valverde- 8: An impressive performance from Valverde as the Uruguayan midfielder bagged an assist. He also made six interceptions and completed 71 passes.
Raul Asencio- 7: Asencio made one interception, one tackle, and won five duels. He made 65 accurate passes during the UEFA Champions League showdown.
Antonio Rudiger- 7.5: An impressive display from Rudiger as he made two clearances and three tackles, including one last man tackle. The German also completed 72 passes.
Ferland Mendy- 7: Mendy made on tackle and completed 56 passes, including one key pass in a stable display.
Jude Bellingham- 8: Two assists from Real Madrid's superstar midfielder, who also completed 60 passes.
Dani Ceballos- 7.5: Ceballos completed 86 of his 87 attempted passes and also won six duels against Salzburg.
Luka Modric- 8: Modric bagged an assist and completed a massive 119 passes in a display of utter midfield control.
Vinicius Jr- 8.5: Two goals from the spectacular Brazilian who also completed three dribbles during the UEFA Champions League showdown.
Kylian Mbappe- 7.5: One goal from Kylian Mbappe who also completed two dribbles and 26 passes.
Rodrygo- 8.5: Two goals from the Brazilian forward who keeps proving his worth as one of Real Madrid's best players.
Substitutes:
David Alaba- 6.5
Arda Guler- 7
Brahim Diaz- 7
Endrick- 6.5
Jacobo Naveros- 6.5
