Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde Issues Statement Following Mistake In Athletic Club Defeat

The Uruguay international's mistake allowed Athletic Club to score and clinch all three points.

Danny Wolstanholme

IMAGO / News Images

Federico Valverde has issued a statement on social media following his mistake in Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat away at Athletic Club in La Liga.

The 26-year-old uncharacteristically made an error, which allowed Gorka Guruzeta to break through on goal and secure all three points for the home side.

MATCH REPORT: Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Under Par Los Blancos Lose 2-1, Stay Four Points Behind Barcelona

In his post-match press conference, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti said that the midfielder shouldn't dwell on the mistake and look ahead to the club's next game.

However, Valverde has posted a lengthy message on Instagram, apologizing for the error that ultimately cost Real Madrid the match.

"Today has been a hard hit, but I take the blame, turn the face and apologize. For my teammates and fans. I know it's football and things can happen, but they're not strangers to me and I didn't want to stop expressing myself for the mistake I made. There's still a long way to go, many competitions and I'm sure a lot of joy. Thank you #HalaMadrid."

Federico Valverde

Numerous Real Madrid players have already reacted to the post, with England international Jude Bellingham writing, "No apology needed - win and lose together, always."

Meanwhile, Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr, who is currently out injured, wrote, "We love you."

You can view the highlights from Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat away at Athletic Club by clicking here.

Recommended

Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Following Real Madrid's 2-1 Defeat To Athletic Club in La Liga

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Los Blancos Lose 2-1

Real Madrid's 10 Most Expensive Signings Ever

Published
Danny Wolstanholme
DANNY WOLSTANHOLME

Home/Matchday