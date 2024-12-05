Real Madrid's Federico Valverde Issues Statement Following Mistake In Athletic Club Defeat
Federico Valverde has issued a statement on social media following his mistake in Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat away at Athletic Club in La Liga.
The 26-year-old uncharacteristically made an error, which allowed Gorka Guruzeta to break through on goal and secure all three points for the home side.
In his post-match press conference, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti said that the midfielder shouldn't dwell on the mistake and look ahead to the club's next game.
However, Valverde has posted a lengthy message on Instagram, apologizing for the error that ultimately cost Real Madrid the match.
"Today has been a hard hit, but I take the blame, turn the face and apologize. For my teammates and fans. I know it's football and things can happen, but they're not strangers to me and I didn't want to stop expressing myself for the mistake I made. There's still a long way to go, many competitions and I'm sure a lot of joy. Thank you #HalaMadrid."- Federico Valverde
Numerous Real Madrid players have already reacted to the post, with England international Jude Bellingham writing, "No apology needed - win and lose together, always."
Meanwhile, Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr, who is currently out injured, wrote, "We love you."
