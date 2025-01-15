Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Copa Del Rey Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid will aim to bounce back from their 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final when they host Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.
Los Blancos will face Celta Vigo in the Round of 16 after defeating Deportiva Minera 5-0 in the previous stage. The winner of Thursday's match will advance to the quarterfinals, scheduled for next month.
Carlo Ancelotti's team heads into this fixture with seven wins in their last ten matches across all competitions. Their last victory came against Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals.
Meanwhile, Celta Vigo, having defeated UD San Pedro, Salamanca, and Racing Santander to reach the Copa del Rey Round of 16, has won five of their last 10 competitive fixtures. Celta Vigo's most recent game saw them lose 2-1 to Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga match.
The last time Real Madrid and Celta Vigo collided was in October 2024. That La Liga game ended with Los Blancos emerging victorious with a 2-1 win. Williot Swedberg scored for Celta Vigo, while Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr found the net for Real Madrid.
Notably, Real Madrid and Celta Vigo have faced each other in the Copa del Rey numerous times in the past.
Real Madrid Team News vs Celta Vigo
Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are still recovering from long-term injuries, so they will miss this match. David Alaba has not been included in the matchday squad despite his recent appearance on the list for the Spanish Super Cup.
Eduardo Camavinga has been included in the matchday squad despite missing Tuesday's training due to the flu. Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr can play against Celta Vigo because his suspension only applies to La Liga matches.
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Date
Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025.
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 takes place on Thursday, January 16, 2025.
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Start Time
Time: 3:30 p.m. EST, 12:30 p.m. PST, 9:30 p.m. local time.
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 starts at 3:30 p.m. EST.
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid v Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey
United States: ESPN+
United Kingdom: Bet365
