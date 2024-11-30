Real Madrid vs Getafe Preview: Kick-Off Time, Team News, Official Squad, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid returns to La Liga action this weekend when they host local rivals Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos face the Azulones following a damaging 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
Prior to their loss at Anfield, Carlo Ancelotti's team experienced an improvement in their La Liga form. After suffering a devastating 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona on October 26, Los Blancos recorded back-to-back wins over Osasuna and Leganes.
Those recent results saw Real Madrid close the gap between themselves and league leaders Barcelona to four points. Notably, Los Blancos still have a game in hand over its fierce rivals.
Meanwhile, Getafe, currently placed 15th in La Liga with 13 points, makes the short journey to the Santiago Bernabeu following two successive wins in all competitions. Jose Bordalas's team beat Real Valladolid last weekend in La Liga and followed it up with a 3-0 triumph over Manises in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.
The last time Real Madrid and Getafe met was in February. In that La Liga game, Los Blancos won 2-0 at Estadio Coliseum, with Joselu scoring two goals.
Here's a look at the last five La Liga matches between Real Madrid and Getafe.
Date
Result
February 1, 2024
Getafe 0-2 Real Madrid
September 2, 2023
Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe
May 13, 2023
Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe
October 8, 2022
Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid
April 9, 2022
Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe
MORE: Real Madrid vs Getafe: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid Team News vs Getafe
Kylian Mbappe is expected to play following concerns about his fitness. The Frenchman was captured limping following Real Madrid's defeat at Liverpool.
MORE: Kylian Mbappe Seen Limping Following Liverpool vs Real Madrid [Video]
On another positive note, Rodrygo returns to the Real Madrid squad following a recent setback.
Regarding absentees, Eduardo Camavinga will be unavailable after sustaining an injury against Liverpool on Wednesday. Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Vinicius Jr will also miss the Getafe game due to injuries.
Real Madrid vs Getafe Date
Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024
Real Madrid vs Getafe Kickoff Time
Time: 10:15 a.m. EST (7:15 a.m. PST/4:15 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Getafe
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
Recommended
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs. Getafe [11/30/2024]
Gareth Bale Backs Real Madrid To Win La Liga And UCL Titles This Year, Kylian Mbappe To Win Ballon d'Or Next Year
Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Named La Liga Player of the Month for November