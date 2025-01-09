Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Player Ratings As Jude Bellingham Scores in Spanish Super Cup Clash
Jude Bellingham found the back of the net in the 63rd minute as Real Madrid secured a 3-0 win in their Super Cup semi-final clash. The win at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium hand Los Blancos a place in the final against Barcelona.
Bellingham opened the scoring for his side in the 63rd minute. , Martin Valjent scored an own goal in injury time (90+2'), and Rodrygo put the final nail in Mallorca's coffin with yet another injury time strike (90+5').
Los Merengues will now set up an El Clasico final on January 12. Here are Real Madrid's player ratings from the semi-final:
Thibaut Courtois- 7: The towering Belgian had little to do during the game. He made one high claim and completed 14 passes during the match.
Lucas Vazquez- 8.5: Vazquez turned up with a spectacular display against Mallorca. He bagged an assist, made five tackles and one interception, won five duels, and completed 39 passes.
Aurelien Tchouameni- 7.5: Tchouameni had to be taken off in the 55th minute due to an injury blow. The Frenchman, though, was impressive during his stay on the pitch. He made five clearances, one interception, and won all of his three ground duels.
Antonio Rudiger- 7: Rudiger made two clearances and won two duels. He also managed to complete 53 passes against Mallorca.
Ferland Mendy- 7.5: Mendy made three clearances and one interception. He won five duels in total and completed 61 passes, including two key passes.
Fede Valverde- 7.5: An impressive display from Fede Valverde. He completed 41 passes, including two key passes. The Uruguayan also created a big chance and won three duels.
Eduardo Camavinga- 7.5: An impressive midfield display from Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman completed 57 passes, including two key passes. He managed one shot on target and won six duels.
Vinicius Jr- 7: The Brazilian made three key passes against Mallorca. He created a big chance and also missed a big chance.
Jude Bellingham- 9: Real Madrid's star of the show, yet again. Bellingham scored the winner, made thee key passes, and created a big chance during the Supercopa de Espana semi-final.
Rodrygo- 9: Rodrygo was stellar during the game. He scored the final goal, hit the woodwork once, and also missed a big chance. The Brazilian completed two dribbles and won four duels.
Kylian Mbappe- 7: Mbappe had three shots on target and completed five dribbles. However, he also missed two big chances.
Substitutes:
Raul Asencio-7
Dani Ceballos-7
Brahim Diaz-7
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Los Blancos Beat Mallorca 3-0 To Set Up El Clasico Super Cup Final
Jude Bellingham Set to Follow In David Beckham’s Footsteps With Iconic Boot Relaunch
Jude Bellingham And Three Other Real Madrid Stars Feature In CIES List Of 10 Highest Transfer Values