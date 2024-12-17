Real Madrid vs Pachuca Preview: Predicted Lineup, Team News, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream
The first-ever FIFA Intercontinental Cup final takes place on Wednesday between Real Madrid and Pachuca at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
Los Blancos automatically qualified for this final after winning the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League.
Pachuca from Mexico secured their spot by winning the CONCACAF Champions Cup in June and advancing through a playoff against teams from the other confederations.
Heading into this fixture, Real Madrid has won three of their last six games in all competitions. Last time out, Los Blancos drew 3-3 away at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.
Their most recent match against opposition outside of Spain was on December 10, when Carlo Ancelotti's team defeated Italy's Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League.
Meanwhile, Pachuca takes on Real Madrid after overcoming Brazil's Botafogo and Egypt's Al Ahly to reach the Intercontinental Cup final. In Liga MX, Pachuca has been struggling and did not qualify for the Apertura 2024, the first championship available in Mexico's top league.
Notably, this will be the first time Real Madrid and Pachuca have ever faced each other in any competition.
MORE: Flight Issue Disrupts Real Madrid's Journey To Qatar For FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final
Real Madrid Team News vs Pachuca
Kylian Mbappe, who missed Real Madrid's match against Rayo Vallecano through injury, has been included in the 24-man squad for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final. However, it's unclear if Mbappe will feature in the match.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid is still without Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy due to injuries.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Pachuca
Real Madrid's possible starting lineup against Pachuca: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Diaz, Vinicius Jr.
Real Madrid vs Pachuca Date
Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Real Madrid vs Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final takes place on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.
Real Madrid vs Pachuca Kickoff Time
Time: 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST/8 p.m. local time
Real Madrid vs Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final will start at 12 p.m. EST.
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final
United States: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, FIFA+
United Kingdom: DAZN, FIFA+
Canada: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, FIFA+
Australia: BeIN Sports, FIFA+
