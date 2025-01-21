Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Champions League Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid returns to UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday with a game against Austrian Bundesliga team RB Salzburg. Notably, it will be the first-ever competitive meeting between these two sides.

As it stands, Los Blancos are currently placed 20th in the Champions League standings with nine points.

Automatic qualification is still mathematically possible, but head coach Carlo Ancelotti will first focus on clinching a top 24 place after a turbulent run in Europe's most elite club competition this campaign. A victory against Salzburg will virtually ensure that outcome.

Last time out in the Champions League, Real Madrid beat Serie A team Atalanta 3-2 in Italy, with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham finding the net. However, Los Blancos suffered European defeats to Liverpool and AC Milan before that game.

Real Madrid's 2024/25 UEFA Champions League campaign so far

Date

Result

September 17, 2024

Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart

October 2, 2024

Lille 1-0 Real Madrid

October 22, 2024

Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund

November 5, 2024

Real Madrid 1-3 AC Milan

November 27, 2024

Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid

December 10, 2024

Atalanta 2-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid's most recent competitive match ended with a 4-1 win against Las Palmas in La Liga. Mbappe (two goals), Brahim Diaz, and Rodryo got on the scoresheet in that game.

Meanwhile, Salzburg, currently placed 32nd with three points, need a victory to keep their faint Champions League hopes alive.

Thomas Letsch's team has not played a competitive game since December 14, 2024, meaning they could be a little rusty heading into Wednesday's match. In their last UCL game, they lost 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid Team News vs RB Salzburg

Real Madrid will be without Lucas Vazquez due to suspension. It's currently unclear who Carlo Ancelotti will choose to fill the right-back spot now that Vazquez is out.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Camavinga is still out after suffering a setback. Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal remain long-term absentees for Real Madrid due to injuries.

Elsewhere, Aurelien Tchouameni returns to the Real Madrid squad after missing the Las Palmas game. Vinicius Jr is back because his suspension does not apply to Champions League games. Luka Modric is also available after missing the Las Palmas match due to suspension.

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Date

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League takes place on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Start Time

Time: 3 p.m. EST, 12 p.m. PST, and 9 p.m. local time.

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League starts at 3 p.m. EST.

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League

United States: Paramount+, TUDN

United Kingdom: TNT Sports

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

