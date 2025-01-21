Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Champions League Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid returns to UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday with a game against Austrian Bundesliga team RB Salzburg. Notably, it will be the first-ever competitive meeting between these two sides.
As it stands, Los Blancos are currently placed 20th in the Champions League standings with nine points.
Automatic qualification is still mathematically possible, but head coach Carlo Ancelotti will first focus on clinching a top 24 place after a turbulent run in Europe's most elite club competition this campaign. A victory against Salzburg will virtually ensure that outcome.
Last time out in the Champions League, Real Madrid beat Serie A team Atalanta 3-2 in Italy, with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham finding the net. However, Los Blancos suffered European defeats to Liverpool and AC Milan before that game.
Real Madrid's 2024/25 UEFA Champions League campaign so far
Date
Result
September 17, 2024
Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart
October 2, 2024
Lille 1-0 Real Madrid
October 22, 2024
Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund
November 5, 2024
Real Madrid 1-3 AC Milan
November 27, 2024
Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid
December 10, 2024
Atalanta 2-3 Real Madrid
Real Madrid's most recent competitive match ended with a 4-1 win against Las Palmas in La Liga. Mbappe (two goals), Brahim Diaz, and Rodryo got on the scoresheet in that game.
Meanwhile, Salzburg, currently placed 32nd with three points, need a victory to keep their faint Champions League hopes alive.
Thomas Letsch's team has not played a competitive game since December 14, 2024, meaning they could be a little rusty heading into Wednesday's match. In their last UCL game, they lost 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain.
Real Madrid Team News vs RB Salzburg
Real Madrid will be without Lucas Vazquez due to suspension. It's currently unclear who Carlo Ancelotti will choose to fill the right-back spot now that Vazquez is out.
Meanwhile, Eduardo Camavinga is still out after suffering a setback. Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal remain long-term absentees for Real Madrid due to injuries.
Elsewhere, Aurelien Tchouameni returns to the Real Madrid squad after missing the Las Palmas game. Vinicius Jr is back because his suspension does not apply to Champions League games. Luka Modric is also available after missing the Las Palmas match due to suspension.
Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Date
Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025.
Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Start Time
Time: 3 p.m. EST, 12 p.m. PST, and 9 p.m. local time.
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League
United States: Paramount+, TUDN
United Kingdom: TNT Sports
Canada: DAZN
Australia: Stan Sport
