Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Full Match Highlights As Kylian Mbappe Scores Again In 4-2 Win
Kylian Mbappe got on the scoresheet as Real Madrid managed a 4-2 La Liga home win against Sevilla on Sunday, December 22.
Los Blancos had a crucial home game against Sevilla as they returned to league action following the Intercontinental Cup win against Pachuca.
Carlo Ancelotti's side stayed in touching distance of league leaders Atletico Madrid with the win. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 10th minute as the Frenchman produced a spectacular long range finish from outside the penalty area.
Fede Valverde matched Mbappe's scorcher, also putting the ball in the back of the Sevilla net with his spectacular long-range effort (20'). Rodrygo made it 3-0 for the hosts with his 34th-minute strike. He proceeded to celebrate like WWE superstar John Cena.
Isaac Romero pulled one back for Sevilla in the 35th minute. Brahim Diaz, however, piled on the Andalusian club's misery with his 53rd minute strike. Dodi Lukebakio's 85th minute goal was a mere consolation for Sevilla.
Real Madrid vs Sevilla full match highlights below
United States
United Kingdom
Real Madrid now have 40 points from 18 games and are second in the league. Atletico Madrid are leading the title race with 41 points. Los Rojiblancos beat Barcelona in their most recent match.
Carlo Ancelotti's side will return to action on January 3, taking on Valencia. The game was set to be played in November but had to be postponed for natural calamity.
Los Blancos have already won two trophies this season and cose off their 2024 with a solid win against Sevilla.
