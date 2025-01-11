Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of El Clasico Spanish Super Cup Final
Real Madrid are set to take on Barcelona for the El Clasico Spanish Super Cup Final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Sunday, January 12.
Real Madrid advanced to the final on Thursday after defeating Mallorca 3-0, while Barcelona advanced by defeating Athletic Club 2-0 on Wednesday.
Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media ahead of the game. Read the full transcript of his press conference below courtesy of Real Madrid.
Carlo Ancelloti: We're in good shape, we're hungry and excited. The issues we had during the Mallorca game have been resolved and we have all our players available. We're really excited for this one and the confidence we have going into every final will be crucial. Barcelona is a historic rival and these games are always hard-fought and tough for both sides. We'll try and do all we can to win another trophy.
Q: On The Spanish Super Cup
Ancelotti: This title is important because statistically, whenever we've won the Super Cup, we've gone on to have a great season, whereas whenever we've lost it, we typically haven't won LaLiga or the Champions League. It's a competition that brings added motivation and sets you on a strong path to continue with the rest of the season.
It's a final and we're on the brink of another title. I'm well aware than anything can happen in football and Barcelona always compete at a very high level in these kinds of games. We have made improvements, nobody can deny that. A defeat wouldn't be good news for us but it wouldn't mean the team is going backwards.
Q: On Clásico clashes
Ancelloti: In these games, quality becomes more important than the balance of the team, individual moments outweigh the collective display. There is huge individual on the pitch which can be more important than the collective, especially when it comes to defence. Balance and teamwork will be very important tomorrow though - if you defend well, you have a greater chance of winning the game.
It's a really unpredictable game. We are very clear about what we have to do to reduce our risk factors, but nobody can predict the result because so many things come into play. What we can control is how we conduct the game and I'm certain we'll do that very well tomorrow. That said, that won't determine the result 100%.
Q: On Barcelona's razor-sharp offside line
Ancelotti: It's a key aspect that we have assessed and we'll have to evaluate and get around it. It's an important facet of the game.
Q: On Bellingham's form
Ancelotti: He's recovered well, he finished the game with a bit of a strain. He's having a great run and feels good. He's a player who's made the difference for us in recent games.
Q: On the possibility of winning seven titles
Ancelotti: We're not thinking about it. We're aware that something special is coming in summer with the Club World Cup, with a title up for grabs in July when everyone should be on holiday. Despite that, the players will be up for it. We're just focused on doing a good job in every game, nothing more than that. The Club World Cup is still some way off, but I think it'll be an entertaining competition.
Q: On the chance Olmo could play a key role in the final
Ancelotti: We have to try and stop a great talent, he's a strong player and he's shown that time and again. We have to try and negate some of his quality with our defending.
MORE: 4 Players Who Won The Spanish Super Cup For Both Real Madrid And Barcelona
Q: On Madridista fans in Saudi Arabia
Ancelotti: There won't be any surprises in the team tomorrow and we'll have a stadium full of fans eager to enjoy football, and what will be a great game. I'm sure they're going to enjoy the show.
Q: On the team camp in Jeddah
Ancelotti: We spend a lot of time together over the course of the year but I give the players a lot of freedom. I don't like to overwhelm them with videos and that kind of thing. Our videos never last more than 15 minutes. They have a good time together and there is a great atmosphere around the place. I don't know what they get up to in their rooms and I don't want to know.
Q: His reaction if a player arrives late
Ancelotti: Timekeeping is important. The players have to be disciplined because when you're part of a group, you don't want everybody else to be waiting around for you. I ask for an explanation and the player tells me why he's arrived late. If it's an acceptable reason, there's no issue, if not, then we take measures of all kinds.
Q: On the referee
Ancelotti: Gil Manzano is a good referee with lots of experience. He's overseen lots of very important games. The Real Madrid channel is free to say what they see fit.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Super Cup Final Date, Start Time, How To Watch & Live Stream, Team News
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: 5 El Clasico Spanish Super Cup Finals
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico History, Head-To-Head Record, Past Results, Next Match, Top Goalscorers & More
Barcelona Star Sends Warning Message To Real Madrid Ahead Of El Clasico Super Cup Final