Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Following Atalanta 2-3 Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League
Carlo Ancelotti said Real Madrid put in a "complete display" against Atalanta during his post-match press conference.
Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham in the UEFA Champions League match moved Los Blancos up to 18th in the standings with nine points, keeping their automatic qualification hopes alive.
MATCH REPORT: Atalanta vs. Real Madrid: Los Blancos Earn Vital Three Points With 3-2 Win In Italy
Despite the win, Real Madrid did lose Mbappe to an injury in the first half, but Ancelotti doesn't believe it is anything serious.
Here are the key quotes, per the club, from Ancelotti's post-match press conference following Atalanta vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about the game against Atalanta.
Carlo Ancelotti: We put in a complete display, we dug in, we battled and we fought. Despite all our difficulties, it was a match to fight for. We were effective up front. We were very mobile with Vinicius, Bellingham and Mbappe, and they did very well. In the end, we had to dig in, but we deserved to win it.
It was a tough match because Atalanta demanded a lot from us physically. It was a contest of duels and we won some of them at the beginning. We showed a lot of movement in attack. The match went well, and we're happy. It's a big win, not only for the three points but also on an emotional level. If we get to Christmas alive, things will go well in the second half of the season. Vinicius played today, Rodrygo played part of the game, and we'll get Camavinga back. Now we have to hang in there until Christmas.
Q: He was then asked about Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League objective.
Carlo Ancelotti: I don't know if 15 points will get us into the top 8, but our goal is to win the next two games.
Q: Ancelotti took a question about Real Madrid's schedule.
Carlo Ancelotti: The calendar is very demanding, we have a reduced squad and that doesn't allow us to rotate players as much. We have to hang in there for the time being.
Q: He was then asked about his team's movement in attack.
Carlo Ancelotti: Mbappe was playing well at the start and scored a great goal. Our movement up front was decisive. Vinicius moved around a lot to take the centre-back away from Kylian. We scored the third thanks to a change of position between Vinicius and Bellingham. Mbappe couldn't give us more and Rodrygo replaced him, but he wasn't at 100%. He gave everything he could. With Mbappe at 100%, we might've done a lot better.
Q: The Real Madrid head coach answered a question about his team's solidity.
Carlo Ancelotti: After the match against Osasuna, the team has become more solid and engaged at the back. We lost two games against very strong teams, but we didn't feel defeated. This quality win will help us a lot.
Q: He was asked about the feeling in the Real Madrid camp following tonight's victory.
Carlo Ancelotti: This victory is a breath of fresh air because it allows us to properly prepare for the Champions League matches in January. I hope we have more players and we feel more relaxed today than yesterday.
Q: Ancelotti answered a question about Atalanta's key chance in the latter stages of the game.
Carlo Ancelotti: I didn't have time to think. When I saw Retegui the ball was already over. That's a good sign.
Q: He was then asked about Dani Ceballos, Brahim Diaz, and Fran Garcia.
Carlo Ancelotti: When we have a full squad, there will be more competition, and I'll be able to rotate more, but I'll always put out the best possible team. Ceballos had a spectacular game, and I liked his performance very much.
Brahim and Fran Garcia played at a high level and are doing very well.
Q: Finally, Ancelotti answered a question about Serie A leaders Atalanta.
Carlo Ancelotti: Atalanta are a great team, they play at a high tempo. We managed to get past their defences. Although their structure hasn't changed, they have very clear ideas and are a very difficult team to beat. It's going to be a very good season for them.
