Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Deportivo Minera vs Real Madrid in Copa del Rey
Real Madrid managed a 5-0 away win against Deportivo Minera in the Copa del Rey Round of 32. Fede Valverde (5'), Eduardo Camavinga (13'), Arda Guler (28', 88'), and Luka Modric (55') were on the scoresheet for Los Merengues.
Los Blancos are now through to the Round of 15 of the competition. Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media following the game. Read the full transcript from his post-match press conference below (via Real Madrid):
Q: On his team's display
Ancelotti: It was a disciplined display from start to finish. We played well, we showed great commitment and the right attitude. It was a good performance and there were minutes for those who don't get so much game time. We have more quality than our opponents but we showed the same attitude and motivation levels to put us on the right track early on.
Q: Update on Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Dani Ceballos, and Jesus Vallejo
Ancelotti: Valverde was fantastic and we thought 45 minutes was enough for him. He was fresh after the Valencia game and we decided to give Ceballos a rest after he had some ankle issues, and the same goes for Bellingham. Vallejo wasn't available, he had a bit of discomfort and it was best not to risk him. That was his decision.
Q: Praise for Luka Modric after the Croat's goal
Ancelotti: He's the gift that keeps on giving to football, especially for those who get to enjoy him up close: the fans, his teammates, coach and everyone involved with Real Madrid. He's truly a gift, particularly when you see how he prepares for these kinds of games. He looks at it like a final and he really sets an example for our young lads.
Q: Assessment of Endrick's display
Ancelotti: He played well. He moved well around the pitch and had chances because of his effective running. He lacked a bit of a clinical edge but he has to be patient, improve and continue to grow. He'll score goals when we need him to.
Q: Thoughts on Vinicius Jr's red card against Valencia
Ancelotti: We don't think they're going to ban him. He doesn't need an arm round, because he's taken us to lift two Champions League trophies and he's one of the best players in the world. He's already loved by everyone at Real Madrid and that's why he's performing so well.
Q: Reflecting on his time as the Real Madrid boss
Ancelotti: I'm delighted to be coaching Real Madrid. Criticism for the coach is to be expected, it's part and parcel of the job. There's no right or wrong in football so everyone has an opinion and sometimes they might be right.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Deportiva Minera 0-5 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Comfortably Advance To Copa Del Rey Last 16
Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Arda Guler Scores Twice in 5-0 Copa Del Rey Win
Deportivo Minera 0-5 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Arda Guler Shines in Copa del Rey Win