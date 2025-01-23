Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid's Champions League Win
Real Madrid managed a 5-1 win against RB Salzburg in their latest UEFA Champions League game. Rodrygo (23', 34'), Kylian Mbappe (48'), and Vinicius Jr (55', 77') were on the scoresheet for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Mads Bidstrup (85') pulled one back for Salzburg. Los Blancos now have 12 points from seven matches with four wins under their belt. They'll play against Brest in their final game before the knockout stages.
Ancelotti assessed his team's performance and claimed that he is looking forward to facing Brest. Here's the transcript of his full post-match press conference (via Real Madrid).
Q: On the performance against Salzburg
Ancelotti: It was tough at the beginning and after we opened the scoring we played well. The individual talent we have is immense. There are a lot of plays that I enjoy and I loved the fifth goal, which was a spectacular counter.
Q: On facing Brest next
Ancelotti: We have to play the last game and see where we are. There isn't much to think about. We have to try to beat Brest in the last game and see where we are in the standings. It'll be very difficult to finish in the top eight.
Q: On the team's attacking strength
Ancelotti: Up front, everyone is linking up well and with these players we won't have any difficulty scoring goals. Offensively there is a lot of creativity and you have to be aware of how the players see the move. With Mbappé, Vini Jr, Rodrygo and Bellingham we won't have any problems scoring.
Q: On Rodrygo's display
Ancelotti: He's scoring in every game and he's helping us a lot. We have the quality from Mbappé, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Bellingham, Brahim, Valverde's strike. It's a perfect combination of an attacking game and we enjoy it and we'll enjoy it more when the team defends better.
Q: On the team's defense
Ancelotti: I try to improve the team's defensive work because that is the formula for success. We have to be as compact as possible, whether it's a low block, high block or high or low pressure. It's a matter of concentration, sacrifice and commitment. Teams that defend well win. Defensively, everyone has a role to play and we're improving a lot. We have to keep improving. We must always be in position, work together and adopt the same way of thinking. It's not a problem of individual quality but of collective work. By the way, I'm angry because I've waited an hour for the press conference and it's a lack of respect for me and you.
Q: On David Alaba
Ancelotti: He's very close to playing from the start. Today, he played 30 minutes and whether he starts will depend a lot on how he feels. He's comfortable, I don't think he's a doubt and he's training well. When he tells me he's ready I'll put him in.
Q: On Jude Bellingham's discomfort
Ancelotti: It was back discomfort, but nothing serious.
Q: What if Manchester City gets knocked out
Ancelotti: They're among the candidates to win the Champions League again and it would be good news if they failed to qualify.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Vinicius Jr Reacts After Reaching 100 Goals For Real Madrid Against RB Salzburg
Real Madrid 5-1 RB Salzburg: Player Ratings as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo Score
Real Madrid 5-1 RB Salzburg: Full Match Highlights As Rodrygo Helps Fire Los Blancos To Victory
Real Madrid 5-1 RB Salzburg: Rodrygo And Vinicius Jr Score Two In Crucial UEFA Champions League Tie