Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Post-Match Press Conference Following Valencia vs Real Madrid In La Liga
Carlo Ancelotti said Real Madrid deserved all three points following his team's 2-1 win away at Valencia.
The victory, which sent Real Madrid two points clear at the top of La Liga, was filled with plenty of drama.
During the game, Jude Bellingham missed a penalty, Kylian Mbappe had a goal ruled out for offside, Vinicius Jr was shown a red card, and Bellingham clinched the winner in the final moments of the game.
Here are all the key quotes from Ancelotti's post-match press conference, per the club, following Valencia vs Real Madrid.
Q: On Real Madrid's dramatic 2-1 win against Valencia.
Carlo Ancelotti: The team was able to bounce back from obstacles in the sending-off, the missed penalty and the goal ruled out. It's hard to explain how bad we were in the first half, and how well we played in the second. They are three well deserved points, but we can't see a repeat of this: a horrible first half, no balance, and then a superb second period with ten men.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about Vinicius Jr's red card.
Carlo Ancelotti: We felt the sending-off should have been two yellows, one for each player, but they showed Vini Jr. a red. We're going to appeal it, I'm not sure if they'll overturn it. We don't feel it was a red card. Dimitrievski laid hands on him and then there was Vini Jr.'s shove. Two yellows would have sufficed and that would have been it. I don't want to say he fell into the trap. Vini Jr. struggled a bit. He was playing outside in the first half and he just tried to play his game. Sometimes it all comes off for him, others not so much. I hope he can play in the next game because he's very much a player who makes the difference for us.
Q: On Jude Bellingham's penalty miss.
Carlo Ancelotti: Dimitrievski didn't have his feet on the line, but as he didn’t touch the ball, it doesn't have to be retaken. They thought he didn't interfere, so they didn't order a retake. It bothers me that we have missed three penalties and I think I have to take responsibility for deciding who takes them.
Q: On Jude Bellingham's overall performance.
Carlo Ancelotti: He had a great game. The missed penalty gave him extra motivation and he played the last half hour as only he knows how. He worked hard and helped Mbappe up front. The goal was a reward for his performance.
Q: Bringing on Eduardo Camavinga in the second half.
Carlo Ancelotti: Mendy played his game and as Vini Jr. was giving us width, we needed a player like Camavinga to play more on the inside. Mendy, in my opinion, played a good game.
