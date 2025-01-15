Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo In Copa Del Rey
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has spoken with the media ahead of Los Blancos' Copa del Rey Round of 16 match against Celta Vigo.
Real Madrid will face Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, aiming to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Los Blancos will also be hoping to bounce back from their crushing 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.
Here are all of the key quotes, per Real Madrid, from Ancelotti's press conference ahead of the Celta Vigo game.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about the Celta Vigo game.
Ancelotti: We have a big opportunity to come back after a poor game, which really hurt us. But we're not letting ourselves be too down about it, we want to react. This is a good game for us against opposition who play some great football. I hope the team can show a positive reaction after a poor display the other day.
Everyone has recovered well physically, going off what we've seen in today's training session. Things can change, but the plan is to put out the best possible side against Celta. Lunin will play in goal.
Q: On his squad.
Ancelotti: I have a squad full of youth, energy, quality and commitment. They're not always able to show that but this is a squad of great value. I still have absolute faith in them. This squad won the Club World Cup a month ago, and six months ago they lifted the European Cup.
At this stage, we're competing in every competition. We lost a final, we're hurting, but we have won a lot of finals. Sometimes, you have to pay the bills for all the good things you've managed. It was a tough one to swallow but it's only one game.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about Aurelien Tchouameni.
Ancelotti: I still believe he's done a fantastic job at centre-back. The data backs me up on that. But I am aware his ideal role is at CDM. As soon as we're not in dire straits at the back, once we get Alaba back, he'll return to his favoured position.
Q: On the El Clasico defeat on Sunday.
Ancelotti: It's a setback but we have to keep moving forward. We're well-placed in every competition. Of course, it was a bad performance, we made all manner of mistakes. We assessed it and we've tried to find solutions. We have to move on now and focus on tomorrow's game.
Q: On a lack of defensive commitment from the forwards.
Ancelotti: It's a lack of commitment collectively, it's not an individual thing. It was a poor defensive display throughout the team. There's nothing more to add.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about what his team is lacking.
Ancelotti: This is a press conference, not a debate. I've already had the debate with my coaching staff and my players to try and find the best possible solution. I don't think this is the most appropriate place to have that discussion.
Q: He was asked if it annoyed him when he hears that his team is poorly prepared.
Ancelotti: No. The team is well set-up, we're focused on our work. It doesn't annoy me because it's not the case.
Q: On Kylian Mbappe.
Ancelotti: He needed time to adapt to the team and to get back to his optimum fitness levels. He's had a few issues that have kept him out a little but now he's in good form and the team must take advantage of that.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about the winter transfer window.
Ancelotti: We haven't changed out thinking. These are discussions we have with the club to try and ensure we have a competitive Real Madrid. I don't feel like speaking about things I discuss with the club in here is appropriate.
Q: He was asked if it was hard being Carlo Ancelotti.
Ancelotti: Not at all. The most amazing place in the world from a professional perspective is exactly where I am now, in the Real Madrid dugout. That's where every coach wants to be and I hope they can be one day. My position is the most straightforward in the world.
Q: On turning over a new leaf.
Ancelotti: The great thing about football is that following a poor performance, a defeat that might really hurt, there's always another chance the next day. That gives you the opportunity to focus more on what you have to do, rather than on the things you've done badly.
Q: On commitment.
Ancelotti: It's a crucial aspect of the game. That along with quality is what brings success. You can have individual commitment, but you don't always manage to make it a collective thing. That's what we're lacking. I don't think any player sets foot on the pitch without having commitment, but the most important thing is our commitment on a collective level.
Q: He was asked about Raul Asencio.
Ancelotti: We're working on bringing him in at right-back but he needs time. He's not used to it. We shouldn't forget he only started playing with us a couple of months ago. He's had some fantastic games and shown he's capable of doing it, but it's only been two months.
Q: Lastly, on criticism.
Ancelotti: I don't pay attention to the critics. One day you're the best in the world and the next you have no idea. Fortunately, I have the experience to strike a balance and I refuse to follow that wave. If you get caught up in it, you lose sight of who you are.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Carlo Ancelotti And Real Madrid Higher-Ups Reportedly At Odds Over Winter Transfer Window
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: 5 Classic Copa Del Rey Matches
Real Madrid Midfielder Misses Training Session Ahead Of Copa Del Rey Match
Real Madrid Transfer News: Martin Zubimendi, Reece James, Alphonso Davies & More - January 15, 2025